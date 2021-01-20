https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/20/attn-media-joe-biden-apparently-forgot-to-tell-family-about-his-eo-requiring-masks-and-social-distancing-at-federal-properties/

Early Wednesday afternoon, President Biden signed some executive orders, and one of them is to require masks and social distancing on all federal properties:

But as the inauguration celebrations continued later on, Biden’s family members had a brief celebration at the Lincoln Memorial:

It’s a cute picture and we have no problem with it, other than the fact that everybody knows what the media reaction would have been if these were Trump family members…

Yeah, just imagine “superspreader taking place in violation of a presidential order” comments from reporters if those were family members of a Republican.

In fairness, however, even the president was spotted not yet heeding his own EO:

