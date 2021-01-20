https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/20/attn-media-joe-biden-apparently-forgot-to-tell-family-about-his-eo-requiring-masks-and-social-distancing-at-federal-properties/

Early Wednesday afternoon, President Biden signed some executive orders, and one of them is to require masks and social distancing on all federal properties:

BREAKING: President Biden signs 3 executive orders in front of reporters on Day 1 of presidency: • Mask mandate and social distancing be kept on federal property • Executive order on racial equity and “support for underserved communities” • Rejoining Paris Climate Accord pic.twitter.com/i4o5W1AhUf — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 20, 2021

But as the inauguration celebrations continued later on, Biden’s family members had a brief celebration at the Lincoln Memorial:

The older Biden grandkids, plus Ashley Biden in a chic tux, take pictures at the Lincoln Memorial. pic.twitter.com/P0C57DooyX — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 21, 2021

It’s a cute picture and we have no problem with it, other than the fact that everybody knows what the media reaction would have been if these were Trump family members…

So, we’re now done with media mask shaming? https://t.co/Oa9NcH2Ru2 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) January 21, 2021

Yeah, just imagine “superspreader taking place in violation of a presidential order” comments from reporters if those were family members of a Republican.

Notice how the media ignores the masks. This is hours after an EO to wear masks in federal areas. #Rulesforthee https://t.co/nzqX8HGCug — Woke Zombie 😊 (@foogatwo) January 21, 2021

Their grandfather signed an executive order mandating the wearing of masks on all Federal property just hours earlier.

This is beyond belief. https://t.co/8yHQgaBNsN — Richard Farley (@REFarley) January 21, 2021

Correct me.

But didn’t he sign a Mask Mandate for all Federal property and social distancing requirements?

And under 8 hours you’re saying his family is already ignoring them? https://t.co/5w7SOzGy3W — BloodSpite (@BloodSpite) January 21, 2021

Apparently the rules don’t apply as long as you are “family”….https://t.co/4RUAkk5oMA — Kev (@kevnicss) January 21, 2021

When does their grandfather’s executive order on wearing masks in federal buildings take effect? https://t.co/iI45Cinr5L — jtkola™ (@jtkola) January 21, 2021

In fairness, however, even the president was spotted not yet heeding his own EO:

So… no mask on federal propriety per the executive order signed today? https://t.co/8QxUxW0nt4 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 21, 2021

