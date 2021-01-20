Beijing Biden Cries During Farewell Address From Delaware Ahead of Sham Inauguration, Says ‘We Should Be Introducing’ His Late Son Beau [What About Hunter?] as President Instead

Beijing Biden Cries During Farewell Address From Delaware Ahead of Sham Inauguration, Says ‘We Should Be Introducing’ His Late Son Beau [What About Hunter?] as President Instead

https://www.businessinsider.com/video-joe-biden-cries-beau-delaware-farewell-address-2021-1

President-elect Joe Biden. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

  • President-elect Biden was overcome with emotion Tuesday during his farewell address from Delaware.
  • Biden paid tribute to his late son, Beau, who died from brain cancer in 2015.
  • “I only have one regret, that he’s not here,” Biden said. “Because we should be introducing him as president.”
Before he headed down to the nation’s capital ahead of his inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden bid farewell to his home state of Delaware in an emotional speech on Tuesday.

Biden spoke from the Major Joseph R. “Beau” Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center in New Castle, Delaware, quoting James Joyce to illustrate his love for the state.

In the middle of quoting the Irish writer, Biden choked up.

“Excuse the emotion, but when I die, Delaware will be written on my heart,” Biden said, invoking Joyce’s famous quote on Dublin being written on his heart.

Biden also honored his late son, Beau.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I only have one regret, that he isn’t here. Because we should be introducing him as president,” Biden said.

Beau suffered from brain cancer and died at 46 in 2015.

Biden has said his son’s death was a major motivating factor in his decision to run for president.

“But we have great opportunities,” Biden said as he composed himself after mentioning Beau. “Delaware has taught us anything is possible in this country.”

