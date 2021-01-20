https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/cnsnewscom-staff/president-biden-racism-nativism-fear-and-demonization-have-long

President-elect Joe Biden, speaking about his late son Beau, at New Castle, Del., Jan. 19, 2021. (Photo by Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNSNews.com) – President Joe Biden said in his Inaugural Address today that he knows “that racism, nativism, fear, and demonization have long torn us apart” but that he believes “[h]istory, faith, and reason show the way, the way to unity.”

“Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we are all created equal and the harsh, ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear, and demonization have long torn us apart,” Biden said.

“I know speaking of unity can sound to some like a foolish fantasy,” he said. “I know the forces that divide us are deep and they are real. But I also know they are not new.”

“The battle is perennial. Victory is never assured,” he said.

“Through the Civil War, the Great Depression, World War, 9/11, through struggle, sacrifice, and setbacks, our ‘better angels’ have always prevailed,” Biden said. “In each of these moments, enough of us came together to carry all of us forward. And, we can do so now.

“History, faith, and reason show the way, the way of unity,” he said.

