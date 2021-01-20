https://hannity.com/media-room/bernie-on-viral-pic-in-vermont-were-not-so-concerned-about-good-fashion/

“The findings showed that Biden has received eight positive evaluative statements with only four negative comments made about the former vice president in a two-month period. But when it comes to Trump, the study showed that coverage has been overwhelmingly negative,” reports Fox News.

A new report from the Media Research Center confirmed what the President has been saying since his inauguration in January 2017; showing the evening network coverage of Donald Trump is 150 TIMES more negative than Joe Biden.

BIDEN’S PLAN: Next President Likely to Reveal ‘Pathway to Citizenship’ for Millions as First Big Bill

Incoming President Joe Biden will likely reveal his immigration plan as early as Wednesday evening; outlining a pathway to citizenship for millions of illegal migrants over an eight year period.

“The Washington Post reported Monday that the bill, to be unveiled on Inauguration Day Wednesday, would put illegal immigrants into protected status and a five-year pathway to a green card. If they meet certain conditions, such as payment of taxes and a background check, they could then be put on a three-year pathway to citizenship. Some estimates put the population of illegal immigrants at around 12 million as of 2015, other estimates are higher,” reports Fox News.

“The Associated Press, which also reported that the eight-year path is in the bill, noted that it would be one of the fastest pathways to citizenship for illegal immigrants in recent years,” adds Fox.

“These are some of the things that we’re going to do on our immigration bill. And we believe it is smarter and a more humane way of approaching immigration for immigrants,” Harris said.

