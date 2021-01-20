http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6tkeBI6Yusc/

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said President-elect Joe Biden is inheriting the “worst economy since the Great Depression,” as well as the “worst public health crisis in 100 years,” the threat of climate change, and a “racist immigration system” from President Donald Trump, whom he referred to as the “most dangerous president in American history.”

“Today is the last full day of the worst and most dangerous president in American history,” Sanders, a former presidential hopeful, said on Tuesday.

“For four years Trump has tried to divide our people up. Our job, now, is to bring people together around an agenda that works for all, not just the few,” he continued, later listing the issues he believes Biden will be inheriting from Trump’s presidency:

Today is the last full day of the worst and most dangerous president in American history. For four years Trump has tried to divide our people up. Our job, now, is to bring people together around an agenda that works for all, not just the few. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 19, 2021

“The worst economy since the Great Depression, the worst public health crisis in 100 years, massive wealth inequality, the existential threat of climate change, a racist immigration system. These unprecedented crises demand unprecedented action,” Sanders continued:

Joe Biden will inherit from Trump: The worst economy since the Great Depression, the worst public health crisis in 100 years, massive wealth inequality, the existential threat of climate change, a racist immigration system. These unprecedented crises demand unprecedented action. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 19, 2021

In a Tuesday op-ed, Sanders outlined what he believes Democrats need to do moving forward to tackle the issues. One way to properly address those, Sanders said, is by addressing the 60-vote threshold in the Senate for major pieces of legislation.

“But let’s be clear: We have the tools to overcome these procedural hurdles. As incoming Chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, I will use a process known as budget reconciliation that will allow us to pass comprehensive legislation with only 51 votes,” Sanders declared.

He also joined his Democrat colleagues in calling on lawmakers to increase direct payments from $600 to $2,000 “for every working-class adult and their children.”

The former Biden opponent also called for the cancellation of student debt and the creation of tuition-free free public colleges and universities.

“This is an unprecedented moment in American history,” he said. “We must act in an unprecedented way.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

