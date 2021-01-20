https://noqreport.com/2021/01/20/biden-admin-embraces-racial-equity-ideology-in-slew-of-executive-action-announcements/

The incoming Biden administration has announced a series of executive actions that open the door for instituting the quasi-Marxist critical theory across the federal government. President Joe Biden would sign documents to “launch a whole-of-government initiative to advance racial equity,” his transition team said in a Jan. 20 release.

Article by Petr Svab originally published at The Epoch Times.

Equity means equality of outcome, a concept tied to the critical theories that slice up society into identity groups based on race, gender, sexual proclivities, and others, while positing which groups are oppressed and which are the oppressors, similarly to how Marxism labels people as oppressors or the oppressed based on class.

“The president-elect will sign an Executive Order beginning the work of embedding equity across federal policymaking and rooting out systemic racism and other barriers to opportunity from federal programs and institutions,” the release said.

“The Executive Order will define equity as the consistent and systematic fair, just, and impartial treatment of all individuals, including individuals who belong to underserved communities, such as Black, Latino, Indigenous and Native American persons, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and other persons of color; LGBTQ+ persons; people with disabilities; religious minorities, persons who live in rural areas; and persons otherwise affected by persistent poverty or inequality.”

While the release talks about fair treatment of all, the proposals indicate some people will be more equal than others based on whether their demographics fit the administration’s profile of “historically underserved and marginalized.”

Biden will direct all federal agencies “to undertake a baseline review of the state of equity within their agency and deliver an action plan within 200 days to address unequal barriers to opportunity in agency policies and programs.”

The Office of Management and Budget will be tasked with “working to more equitably allocate federal resources to empower and invest in communities of color and other underserved communities.”

The administration also wants to improve access to government benefits and services, “for example, by reducing language access barriers” and having agencies “engage with communities who have been historically underrepresented, underserved, and harmed by federal policies.”

The administration wants to look into new ways to check whether its policies “advance equity.”

Biden will also reverse the September executive order of then-President Donald Trump that banned federal agencies, contractors, subcontractors, and grantees from instructing their employees to follow the tenets of the critical theories.

Trump’s order cited the work of Christopher Rufo, director of the Discovery Institute’s Center on Wealth and Poverty, who has been waging a “one-man war” against critical race theory in American government. Rufo has repeatedly warned of the intrusion of the ideology into civil society after obtaining documents showing the theory being pushed in various institutions.

In a Jan. 20 release, Rufo called the theory a “grave threat to the American way of life” that “traffics in the pernicious concepts of race essentialism, race stereotyping, and race-based segregation—all under a false pursuit of ‘social justice.’”

The theories produced an industry of consultants and speakers who get hired by corporations and government agencies to train their employees on themes such as “implicit bias” and “white privilege.”

Trump’s order said the concepts of the theory are “divisive” and lead to “race and sex stereotyping and scapegoating.”

Biden’s release said such trainings are “important and needed.”

Rufo said the trainings “advance the ideology through cult-like indoctrination, intimidation, and harassment.”

He announced in his January release a coalition of law firms and legal foundations called “Stop Critical Race Theory,” saying it has already filled three lawsuits with the goal of having the Supreme Court rule that programs based on the theory violate the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the Constitution.

“When we are victorious in the courts, it will have an immediate ripple effect through every school, government agency, and private employer in the nation. We will effectively abolish critical race theory programs from American life,” he said.

