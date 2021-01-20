https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-1776commission-disband-racial/2021/01/20/id/1006493

The Biden administration was expected to disband the “1776 Commission” on its first day via executive order as a means to “advance racial equity.”

The commission, created to teach “patriotic education” and to counter the notion that the United States is “irredeemably and systemically racist,” was to be abandoned because it “has sought to erase America’s history of racial injustice,” the Biden-Harris transition team said in a statement according to Fox News.

The group was empaneled in September following the publication of the “1619 Project,” a New York Times series of articles, one of the prime claims of which was that the Revolutionary War was fought on behalf of the colonists to preserve slavery. Although decried by many historians, it was adapted into a curriculum and introduced into some of the county’s largest school systems, such as Chicago and Buffalo.

The two-year 1776 Commission was to have produced a report on the core principles of the United States and advise the federal government on how to prioritize founding principles in grants and other activities.

The commission produced a 20-page preliminary report on Monday, which already has been removed from the White House website. In a section titled “Challenges to America’s Principles,” included chapters on “slavery,” “progressivism,” “fascism,” “communism,” and “racism and identity politics.”

“America’s founding principles are true not because any generation – including our own – has lived them perfectly, but because they are based upon the eternal truths of the human condition,” it said in its conclusion.

