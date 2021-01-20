https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-takes-action-against-israel-after-claiming-in-speech-that-he-would-repair-our-alliances

The new Biden administration signaled a shift in U.S. policy towards Israel on Wednesday immediately following Joe Biden being sworn in as the nation’s 46th president.

The Biden administration changed the name of the U.S. Ambassador to Israel’s Twitter account to state, “the official Twitter account of the U.S. Ambassador to Israel, the West Bank and Gaza,” which marks a shift away from the Trump administration’s pro-Israel policies.

“The change in title marks a significant shift in policy toward Israel,” The Washington Free Beacon reported. “The United States has for decades declined to take a policy position on the West Bank and Gaza territories, maintaining the Israelis and the Palestinians must decide in negotiations how the areas will be split up for a future Palestinian state. By including Gaza and the West Bank in the ambassador’s portfolio, the Biden administration appears to be determining that neither area is part of Israel—a move that is certain to rile Israeli leaders,” the outlet continued. “The incoming administration’s move also signals that it will elevate the next ambassador’s role to include conducting direct diplomacy with Palestinian leaders, including in the Gaza Strip, where the Hamas terror group maintains control. This is the only ambassador tasked with conducting diplomacy in a region controlled by a U.S.-designated terror group.”

The move by Biden came just shortly after he said during his inauguration speech that he would “repair our alliances and engage with the world once again.” Israel is largely considered to be one of America’s greatest allies and the top U.S. ally in the region.

Critics immediately began pushing back on the move on social media and commentators noted that it likely signaled a shift in U.S. policy toward Israel.

Author Abhinav Agarwal wrote: “This is what they can do to their closest ally. Now imagine when they set their eyes on India.”

Alliance Initiative Executive Director Noah Pollak noted: “But seriously, we’re doing an Ambassador to Gaza? Which is run by a terrorist group that calls for the destruction of Israel and America. Need to be consistent and nominate Ambassadors to ISIS, al Qaeda, and Hezbollah too.”

TechWatch Vice President Dan Gainor wrote: “Democrats side with terrorists.”

National Review writer David Harsanyi wrote: “When Biden said he will ‘repair our alliances,’ he meant the PLO and Hamas.”

Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn wrote: “All Jewish Americans who care about @Israel need to pay attention to Biden’s mistreatment of the Jewish State from day 1.”

Journalist Yashar Ali wrote: “Changes already happening. A follower noticed that the US Ambassador to Israel’s Twitter account now says ‘US Ambassador to Israel, the West Bank and Gaza,’ noting that the US under Biden does not recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the West Bank and Gaza.”

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) wrote: “Just a few hours on the job, and the Biden Administration has already made moves to change longstanding policy—of both Republican and Democrat Administrations—toward Israel. This decision should be reversed immediately.”

