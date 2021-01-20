https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/01/20/biden-calls-us-domestic-terrorists-then-calls-for-unity/
RUSH: I wonder, as Snerdley just said, what are the pictures of this gonna look like? This inauguration speech lasted maybe 15 minutes, it’s over, everybody’s leaving. It may be one of the least memorable inauguration speeches that there’s ever been. In this speech Biden called us domestic terrorists and then called for unity in the same breath.
And I tell you, the Dilbert cartoonist, guy named Scott Adams, had a little tweet here saying that Biden had the worst start of a presidency in history, and it hadn’t even begun yet. He wrote this yesterday. What’s Biden done? One. “Biden has refused to halt a divisive impeachment.” If Biden were serious about unity, which he’s not, they are not. They’re not serious about unity. The only way we’re gonna have unity is if you give up. If you surrender and acknowledge their legitimacy, if you give up and acknowledge the Washington establishment as your power, as the people that run and rule your life, if you do that, you’re gonna be fine.
If you don’t do that, then there isn’t gonna be any unity. You’re gonna remain a white supremacist target. You’ll remain the subject of news stories as supporters of Trump who have lost your minds, if you ever had a mind to lose in the first place. Scott Adams says Biden’s refusal to stop a divisive impeachment proves that he has no intention of unifying the country.
I have to agree with that. You remember when Gerald Ford pardoned Nixon? Some of you weren’t alive then. It’s 1974 whenever this happened. Gerald Ford caught a lot of grief for this. But he said it was the only way to heal the country. We have to heal the country. We have to stop being divided in ways that set one side up for impossible existence because there’s no way that the Washington establishment were gonna allow Nixon to be drawn and quartered, which is what a lot of Nixon enemies wanted. It was enough they made him resign. It was enough they got rid of him.
Gerald Ford comes along and pardons him, and that ended it. Nixon was allowed to leave, go live his life out in San Clemente, California, where he turned it into something really fascinating and productive, his life. But there’s still gonna be an impeachment trial of Donald Trump if they follow through with this. And there may yet be a vote on conviction. And that is not gonna unify the country. Far from it. And they know it. And Biden knows it. And if this is the objective, then all this talk about unity is bogus.
As I say, the only way there’s gonna be unity is if you succumb to their demands. Don’t see that happening. Biden has also questioned the loyalty of the troops. Biden has allowed his own people, his own media contingent, which is the mainstream media, to write stories for a full week about how the National Guard is a bunch of white supremacists that voted for Trump and they might be planning an attack on Inauguration Day. They literally allowed those stories to run. They promoted those stories. There’s no attempt to unify the country if you as the president-elect get behind nonsense like that.
Biden then sparked an immigration crisis by saying to the caravans: Come on in. Just wait a couple weeks. Give me a couple weeks to get inaugurated, get set up in here. But, yeah, we’re gonna tear down the wall, we’re gonna tear down the obstructions. We want you here.
That’s not seeking unity. And then he surrendered to the ChiComs in the Paris accords. And he literally can’t go back into the Paris accords. It’s kind of a complicated thing to try to explain because the Paris accords themselves are not legit. I mean, they’re not a legal treaty, so getting back in, we never signed on to it in the first place. Biden and Obama never signed on to it. So getting back into it, it’s just an exercise in Biden engaging in language. But actually getting back in the Paris accords, they don’t exist.
And then Biden kept saying Trump never had to protect himself from American troops. What the hell is that? Trump never had to protect himself from American troops. This is Biden saying that he believes that he was threatened, he felt threatened by the U.S. military, which obviously was all for Trump because they’re a bunch of white supremacists. So there’s no way that Joe Biden was interested in unity. It’s just something to say. It’s just something for the media to report.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Here we have Biden. I want you to hear this excerpt from his inaugural address. Remember where the theme is unity in our democracy. Now listen to this.
BIDEN: The cry for survival comes from the planet itself, a cry that can’t be any more desperate or any more clear now; a rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism, that we must confront and we will defeat.
RUSH: Right on. Notice no applause. No applause.
BIDEN: To overcome challenges, restore the soul and secure the future of America requires so much more than words — requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy: Unity. Unity.
RUSH: Unity? Are you kidding me? Unity? “A cry for survival comes from the planet itself.” I hate to… Mr. President, but the planet didn’t cry today. The planet has ever cried. The planet did not cry out. The planet did not scream. The planet did not beg. The planet did not say, “You’re killin’ me!” The planet did not say, “I want to survive.”
The planet did not say, “You’re destroying me!” The planet doesn’t talk. Not the way these people want you to believe. They want you to believe that the planet actually is upset. (sobbing) “The planet is in the process of being destroyed, and the planet wants you to stop it!” It’s absurd — and, furthermore, “the planet’s cry can’t be any more desperate or any more clear”?
Sorry, Mr. President, I don’t hear the planet. I don’t hear the planet cry. I never have heard the planet cry. I don’t know where the planet’s mouth is. I don’t know where the planet’s vocal cords are. So, America requires “more than words. It requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy: Unity. Unity.”
Now he says, “A rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront…” What happened to unity? This is not how you go about achieving unity. He has just insulted the 74, 75 million people did not vote for him. (summarized) “They are white supremacists. They’re domestic terrorists, political extremists, and we’re gonna defeat ’em!
“We’re gonna defeat you! We’re gonna defeat you. Yeah, we’re gonna wipe the floor with you, ’cause the planet’s crying out. Oh, it’s bad out there.” But this is not how you achieve unity. It’s not just the New York Times, by the way, that has a story today that they would not run prior to today. “The Washington Post has finally [admitted] that President Trump did not incite the riot” with his speech. The website here is The National Pulse.
Donald Trump was impeached for inciting an insurrection. As you know, there’s no evidence of this. Trump told those assembled for his speech to protest peacefully. We know that those who stormed the Capitol started before Trump’s speech. The timeline does not work at all. Trump did not encourage any of the activity that actually happened.
He did not utter the words. That didn’t matter, of course. The left also told us Hillary Clinton never broke any laws, that Obama didn’t spy on Trump, that Trump was a traitor. “The Washington Post has finally [admits] that President Trump did not incite the riot at the Capitol on January 6th.” They’re now reporting that the attack was ‘planned days in advance.’
“The report” like that one the New York Times “is buried in the ‘local’ and ‘legal’ sections of the Washington Post website… [w]ritten by three non-political reporters…” They reported, “‘Self-styled militia members from Virginia, Ohio and other states made plans to storm the U.S. Capitol days in advance of the Jan. 6 attack, and then communicated in real time as they breached the building…”
This exonerates Trump.
“Days in advance.”