https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/joe-biden-eulogizes-strom-thurmond-exalted-cyclops-of-the-kkk/

Posted by Kane on January 20, 2021 11:58 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Joe Biden eulogy at Strom Thurmond’s funeral

Also praised Senator Byrd…



You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...