https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/joe-biden-eulogizes-strom-thurmond-exalted-cyclops-of-the-kkk/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Joe Biden eulogy at Strom Thurmond’s funeral
It’s worth watching Biden’s eulogy for Strom Thurmond. Excerpt below. Here’s a link: https://t.co/9w8FgtQdp2 pic.twitter.com/15k6vXhCdj
— Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) June 20, 2019
Also praised Senator Byrd…
“Do you have any idea, John, what an ‘Exalted Cyclops of the KKK’ is?
Because Joe Biden sure does.
He spoke at a funeral for one and PRAISED HIM PROFUSELY.”pic.twitter.com/Pz2S6beQOs
— J. Hogan Gidley (@JHoganGidley) September 30, 2020