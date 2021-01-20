https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/534971-biden-expected-to-ask-surgeon-general-to-resign-after-inauguration-ceremony

President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump grants clemency to more than 100 people, including Bannon Scalise bringing Donna Brazile as guest to Biden inauguration Sidney Powell withdraws ‘kraken’ lawsuit in Georgia MORE on Wednesday will reportedly ask for the resignation of U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams Jerome AdamsNebraska governor wrong on immigrant vaccinations State and federal officials wrestle over vaccine rollout, delays Overnight Health Care: Frustration builds over slow pace of vaccine rollout | Surgeon general tells states not to let priority guidelines slow vaccinations | COVID-19 test used by Congress could give false results, FDA warns MORE shortly after he takes office at noon.

The Washington Post reported that Biden will request Adams’s resignation as one of his first acts as president; he previously announced in December that Vivek Murthy Vivek MurthyDemocratic senator: COVID-19 relief is priority over impeachment trial Post-holiday COVID-19 surge hits new deadly records Dr. Fauci made the right house calls MORE would return to the role under his administration.

Adams’s resignation will represent a break from the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Post reported. Murthy was previously fired by President Trump Donald TrumpLil Wayne gets 11th hour Trump pardon Trump grants clemency to more than 100 people, including Bannon Trump expected to pardon Bannon: reports MORE in the spring of 2017.

Biden is set to name an acting surgeon general within hours, according to the Post, though the position will reportedly not go to Deputy Surgeon General Erica Schwartz, who has said she will retire after being passed over. A request for comment from Biden’s transition team was not immediately returned.

The president-elect’s efforts to break with his predecessor’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic comes as the U.S. recently passed 400,000 deaths nationwide from the virus, and experts have warned that cases will reach their peak in the coming weeks.

Biden’s incoming Centers for Disease Control and Prevention chief, Rochelle WalenskyRochelle WalenskyOvernight Health Care: Testing capacity strained as localities struggle with vaccine staffing | Health workers refusing vaccine is growing problem | Incoming CDC director expects 500,000 COVID deaths by mid-February Incoming CDC director expects 500,000 coronavirus deaths by mid-February Gottlieb: Demand could complicate Biden’s 100-day vaccine distribution plan MORE, predicted Sunday that the U.S. could see another 100,000 deaths before the end of February.

“I think we still have some dark weeks ahead,” she said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

