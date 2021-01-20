https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/biden-maybe-2000-attendees-inauguration-25000-military-just-like-lawless-banana-republics/

Joe Biden was sworn in today as the 46th President of the United States.

They say he had 81 million votes.

No one turned out to see Biden. A few hundred or mayby a thousand listened to him blather and slur his words.

Biden had ten times as many military men and women protecting his inauguration today like they do in any lawless banana republic.

The elites fear the people they want to lord over.

TRENDING: Joe Biden Sworn in as The 46th President Of the United States in Low-kEy EveNt

It was never about COVID or civil unrest. Truth is, Biden simply could not generate an inauguration crowd and the optics would have been devastating. pic.twitter.com/1MFWq75HIn — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 20, 2021

The line to the bathroom – at Trump rallies, are larger than Biden’s crowd. pic.twitter.com/4eGRfaveSj — 🟢 JohnQs🔅 (@JohnQs911) January 20, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

