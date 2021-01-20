https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/biden-inauguration-video-gets-320000-views-official-white-house-youtube-channel-comments-turned-off-biden-got-81-million-votes/

Joe Biden’s inauguration video was so unpopular that it is now “unlisted” on the White House YouTube channel.

The video got 322,000 views, and more than 14,000 “down votes” to 3,600 “up votes” – that’s how unpopular Joe Biden is.

The comments are also turned off to prevent people from trolling senile Biden.

But we’re expected to believe Joe Biden got the most votes in US history.

TRENDING: Joe Biden Sworn in as The 46th President Of the United States in Low-kEy EveNt

Virtually no one showed up to see senile Joe slur his way through his swearing in ceremony.

Biden had ten times as many military men and women protecting his inauguration today like they do in any lawless banana republic.

A sparse ‘crowd’ gathered on BLM Plaza to listen to sleepy Joe’s speech but the media wants us to believe in ‘Biden mania.’

