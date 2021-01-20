https://thehill.com/policy/finance/535155-biden-reverses-trumps-freeze-on-274-billion-in-funds

Last Thursday, Trump used a budgetary legal provision calling on Congress to rescind funds from 73 programs that were fully funded in December’s $2.3 trillion omnibus spending bill. Trump signed the bill into law, but complained about many of its provisions.

The budget law allows the president to freeze relevant funds in the program for up to 45 days while Congress considers whether to accept or reject the rescission request to cancel out the programs’ funding.

Congressional Democrats had reacted in fury to Trump’s attempt to even briefly block the programs, which included funds for international COVID-19 vaccination efforts, environmental protection, and arts and humanities programs, and a slew of foreign policy initiatives, among others.

