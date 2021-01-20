https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-17-day-one-executive-actions
President-elect Joe Biden plans to issue a flurry of executive actions — 17 of them to be exact — in the first hours of his presidency in an attempt to undo much of what President Donald Trump accomplished over the last four years.
The 17 executive actions, 15 of which are executive orders, generally address what the transition team has billed as “four overlapping and compounding crises: the COVID-19 crisis, the resulting economic crisis, the climate crisis, and a racial equity crisis.”
Senior officials in the incoming Biden administration reportedly characterized the blitz of unilateral action as an “undoing” or “reversing” of Trump-era policies they believe were “harmful” or “inhumane.”
Included in the list of actions are the termination of border wall construction along the U.S.-Mexico border, rejoining the Paris climate agreement, and launching a “whole-of-government” racial equity initiative.
Biden will also reportedly re-engage with the World Health Organization, launch a nationwide masking challenge, and reverse Trump’s ban on travel from certain Muslim nations.
According to CNBC, the complete list of day one executive actions goes as follows:
- Launch a “100 Days Masking Challenge” and Leading by Example in the Federal Government
- Re-Engage with the World Health Organization to Make Americans and the World Safer
- Structure Our Federal Government to Coordinate a Unified National Response [to COVID-19]
- Extend Eviction and Foreclosure Moratoriums
- Extend Student Loan Pause
- Rejoin the Paris Agreement on Climate Change
- Roll Back President Trump’s Environmental Actions in Order to Protect Public Health and the Environment and Restore Science
- Launch a Whole-of-Government Initiative to Advance Racial Equity
- Reverse President Trump’s Executive Order Excluding Undocumented Immigrants from the Reapportionment Count
- Preserve and Fortify Protections for Dreamers
- Reverse the Muslim Ban
- Repeal of Trump Interior Enforcement Executive Order
- Stop Border Wall Construction
- Deferred Enforced Departure for Liberians Presidential Memorandum
- Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation
- Executive Branch Personnel Ethics Executive Order
- Regulatory Process Executive Order and Presidential Memorandum
“In his first 10 days in office, President-elect Biden will take decisive action to address these four crises, prevent other urgent and irreversible harms, and restore America’s place in the world,” Klain wrote in the memo.