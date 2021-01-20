https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-17-day-one-executive-actions

President-elect Joe Biden plans to issue a flurry of executive actions — 17 of them to be exact — in the first hours of his presidency in an attempt to undo much of what President Donald Trump accomplished over the last four years.

The 17 executive actions, 15 of which are executive orders, generally address what the transition team has billed as “four overlapping and compounding crises: the COVID-19 crisis, the resulting economic crisis, the climate crisis, and a racial equity crisis.”

Senior officials in the incoming Biden administration reportedly characterized the blitz of unilateral action as an “undoing” or “reversing” of Trump-era policies they believe were “harmful” or “inhumane.”

Included in the list of actions are the termination of border wall construction along the U.S.-Mexico border, rejoining the Paris climate agreement, and launching a “whole-of-government” racial equity initiative.

Biden will also reportedly re-engage with the World Health Organization, launch a nationwide masking challenge, and reverse Trump’s ban on travel from certain Muslim nations.

According to CNBC, the complete list of day one executive actions goes as follows:

Launch a “100 Days Masking Challenge” and Leading by Example in the Federal Government

Re-Engage with the World Health Organization to Make Americans and the World Safer

Structure Our Federal Government to Coordinate a Unified National Response [to COVID-19]

Extend Eviction and Foreclosure Moratoriums

Extend Student Loan Pause

Rejoin the Paris Agreement on Climate Change

Roll Back President Trump’s Environmental Actions in Order to Protect Public Health and the Environment and Restore Science

Launch a Whole-of-Government Initiative to Advance Racial Equity

Reverse President Trump’s Executive Order Excluding Undocumented Immigrants from the Reapportionment Count

Preserve and Fortify Protections for Dreamers

Reverse the Muslim Ban

Repeal of Trump Interior Enforcement Executive Order

Stop Border Wall Construction

Deferred Enforced Departure for Liberians Presidential Memorandum

Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation

Executive Branch Personnel Ethics Executive Order

Regulatory Process Executive Order and Presidential Memorandum

“In his first 10 days in office, President-elect Biden will take decisive action to address these four crises, prevent other urgent and irreversible harms, and restore America’s place in the world,” Klain wrote in the memo.

Biden will reportedly introduce a “ groundbreaking legislative package ” tackling immigration reform and providing a pathway to citizenship to 11 million illegal immigrants.

According to USA Today , over the next week Biden will also issue executive actions to “advance equity and support communities of color and other underserved communities” as well as implement criminal justice reforms and health care reform particularly for low-income women and women of color.

