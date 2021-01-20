https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/biden-signs-3-executive-orders-mask-mandate-social-distancing-federal-property-racial-equity-rejoins-paris-climate-accord-video/

Joe Biden signed 3 executive orders within hours of being sworn into office.

None of Biden’s executive orders actually help Americans or put America first.

Mask mandate and social distancing be kept on federal property

Executive order on racial equity and “support for underserved communities”

Rejoining Paris Climate Accord

Face masks don’t work but since when do facts matter to Democrats?

The Paris Climate Accord will cost at least $1 trillion and does not put America first.

Trump exited the Climate Accord because it is one giant scheme to globally redistribute wealth.

According to a recent report, the United States reduced its CO2 emissions in 2019 and 2020 more than any other country.

China and India emissions actually grew over the last couple years.

Biden also signed an executive order on “racial equity” and “support for underserved communities.”

