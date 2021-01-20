https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/535117-biden-signs-first-executive-actions-as-president

President Biden signed his first executive actions on Wednesday afternoon, hours after being sworn in as the 46th commander in chief.

Biden, wearing a mask while seated at the Resolute desk in the Oval Office, signed executive actions mandating mask use on federal property to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus; rejoining the Paris climate agreement; and extending support for underserved communities.

The executive actions are among 17 items that Biden is signing on Wednesday.

“I thought there’s no time to wait. Get to work immediately,” Biden told reporters. “There’s no time to start like today.”

The actions represent an effort by Biden to turn a page on the administration of his predecessor, former President TrumpDonald TrumpLil Wayne gets 11th hour Trump pardon Trump grants clemency to more than 100 people, including Bannon Trump expected to pardon Bannon: reports MORE, by reversing some of his more controversial policy moves, including the exit from the Paris climate accord.

On Wednesday, Biden is also expected to sign an order reversing Trump’s effort to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) in the midst of the pandemic. He is also reversing Trump’s travel ban on majority-Muslim nations.

In total, Biden is expected to sign 53 executive actions over the next 10 days across the areas of climate, the economy, healthcare and immigration, according to a document outlining a schedule for his forthcoming moves that was obtained by The Hill.

The executive actions represented some of Biden’s first official acts as president after being sworn in at the U.S. Capitol earlier Wednesday afternoon. He also issued a proclamation declaring Wednesday a National Day of Unity.

