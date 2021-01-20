https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-signs-proclamation-in-us-capitol-as-his-first-presidential-act_3664832.html

President Joe Biden signed a proclamation in the Capitol in his first act as president, coming hours after he was sworn into office on Wednesday.

The signings included the Inauguration Day Proclamation, nominations to his cabinet, and nominations to his sub-cabinet positions in his administration.

Biden is also expected to issue a flurry of executive orders rescinding some of former President Donald Trump’s initiatives.

In all, the president is slated to sign approximately 17 executive actions, including placing a halt on Trump’s border wall construction, ending travel bans on certain nations, among others.

President Joe Biden is joined his wife Jill Biden as they celebrate Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle on Inauguration Day in Washington on Jan. 20, 2021. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

“To overcome these challenges, to restore the soul and secure the future of America, requires so much more than words. It requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy: unity,” Biden, a Democrat, said moments after he took the oath of office Wednesday.

He took the presidential oath as it was administered by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

He added: “We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal. We can do this—if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts.”

“I pledge this to you: I will be a president for all Americans,” he said. “And I promise you I will fight as hard for those who did not support me as for those who did.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

