Joe Biden took the oath of office at noon on Jan. 20 to serve as the 46th president of the United States. Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts administered the oath. The president took the oath in unprecedented circumstances, standing before a virtually empty National Mall due to security concerns stemming from the breach of the U.S. Capitol two weeks earlier. Biden, 78, succeeds President Donald Trump, who skipped the inauguration. Vice President Mike Pence attended the ceremony alongside former Presidents Barack Obama, George Bush, and Bill Clinton. Biden, who campaigned on undoing much of Trump’s legacy, was expected to sign a list of nearly two dozen executive actions later in the day, including an order stopping the construction of Trump’s signature border wall, rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, and canceling the travel ban Trump put in place to protect the United States from terrorism. Earlier in the morning, Trump …