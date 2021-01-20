https://thepostmillennial.com/flashback-bidens-press-secretary-mocks-biden-for-his-senior-moments

President Joe Biden’s press secretary mocked Biden for his “senior moments” on the presidential campaign trail back in 2019.

Wow Tucker just aired this old clip from October 2019 of Jen Psaki, Biden’s pick for Press Sec: “There have been a number of moments were even those of of us who have affection for Vice President Biden think ‘what on Earth is happening right now?'” pic.twitter.com/EhfWADelEd — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 4, 2020

“There have been a number of moments where even those of of us who have affection for Biden think, ‘What on Earth is happening right now?'” jested White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki at the time.

Biden picked the veteran Democratic spokeswoman in late November 2020 to fill the upper ranks of his administration’s communications staff.

Several days later, Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired an old clip of Psaki reacting to Biden’s commentary at the Democratic presidential town hall in October 2019.

“Back 15 [to] 20 years ago, we talked about this in San Francisco, it was all about, well, you know, gay bathhouses. It was all about round-the-clock sex. Come on, man,” Biden told CNN’s Anderson Cooper at the Los Angeles town hall on LGBTQ issues.

Carlson pointed out that Psaki was “not on Team Biden at all” the year prior to her designation. He claimed that by watching this egregious televised hit, Psaki “came to a sobering conclusion” and realized that Biden is “probably demented.”

“Part of his appeal is that he says things that your uncle says. And people feel comfortable with him. It’s a return to normalcy,” Psaki added at an amused CNN panel, jabbing at Biden’s remarks the day prior.

Former Obama White House Communications Director Jen Psaki on Joe Biden: “there have been a number of moments where even those of use who have affection for Vice President Biden think ‘what on Earth is happening right now'”pic.twitter.com/MoxQgIx1s6 — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) October 11, 2019

Carlson rebutted, “Yeah, it’s totally normal.”



