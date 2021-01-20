https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/bill-clinton-caught-sleeping-joe-bidens-sermon-video/

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th US President on Wednesday after stealing the 2020 election with voter fraud.

What a speech!

Joe Biden was a bit longwinded and slurring during his inaugural speech today.

It was too much for Bill Clinton who was caught napping.

