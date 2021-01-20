https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/bill-clinton-caught-sleeping-joe-bidens-sermon-video/
Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th US President on Wednesday after stealing the 2020 election with voter fraud.
What a speech!
Joe Biden was a bit longwinded and slurring during his inaugural speech today.
It was too much for Bill Clinton who was caught napping.
TRENDING: Joe Biden Sworn in as The 46th President Of the United States in Low-kEy EveNt
Hat Tip NH