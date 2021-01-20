https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bomb-threat-at-supreme-court/
Hours before President-elect Joe Biden prepares to be sworn in as the nation’s 46th president, the Supreme Court remains on high-alert. Reports of a bomb threat quickly circulating as the building and grounds were swept.
At this time the building is not being evacuated.
UPDATE – All clear given at U.S. Supreme Court (NBC)
