https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bomb-threat-at-supreme-court/

Posted by Kane on January 20, 2021 12:06 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Hours before President-elect Joe Biden prepares to be sworn in as the nation’s 46th president, the Supreme Court remains on high-alert. Reports of a bomb threat quickly circulating as the building and grounds were swept.

At this time the building is not being evacuated.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...