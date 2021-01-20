http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/735KTktJnFU/

U2’s globalist frontman Bono gushed over President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris following their inauguration on Wednesday, calling it a “history making, history-shaping achievement.” He also took a veiled swipe at Donald Trump, claiming that “Lady Liberty’s been bruised and battered these past four years.”

Bono made his comments in a Facebook post Wednesday, saying that Biden and Harris will “calm the waters” of democracy.

“As an Irishman, I’ve always believed America isn’t just a country, it’s an idea … one the whole world has a stake in. Lady Liberty’s been bruised and battered these past four years, but today her flame burns bright as we watch her torch transfer to two new leaders who will calm the waters, even while they chart a new course,” he wrote.

He continued:

Joe Biden understands that in perilous times like these it is Yeats’ concept of cold passion that’s required … an idea both very Irish, and very American. Congratulations and Godspeed to President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, whose history making, history-shaping achievement deserves many more moments in the sun.

‘As an Irishman, I’ve always believed America isn’t just a country, it’s an idea … one the whole world has a stake in…. Posted by U2 on Wednesday, January 20, 2021

The rock star also offered words of praise for anti-Trump Republicans who placed “truth above tribalism.”

“And here’s to those conservatives who, when incited to turn your back on democracy, chose to put country above party, truth above tribalism … and accepted that the people have spoken,” he wrote.

Bono has long promoted a globalist agenda, championing the United Nations, the European Union and other extra-national bodies to tackle issues facing the world.

The rock star aired his feelings about then-president Trump in a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone.

“The baseness of political debate, the jingoism, the atavistic fervor of Trump’s verbiage reminded us that we were dreaming if we thought evolution applied to consciousness,” he told the magazine. “Democracy is a blip in history and it requires a lot of focus and concentration to keep it intact.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

