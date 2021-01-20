https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-president-trump-announces-massive-list-of-140-pardons-including-kwame-kilpatrick/
About The Author
Related Posts
Hollywood grapples with mass layoffs…
November 25, 2020
‘42,000 people in Nevada voted more than once’…
December 17, 2020
James O’Keefe Update — PBS General Counsel just got shitcanned…
January 12, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy