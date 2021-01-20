https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-president-trump-gives-pardons-73-individuals-commutes-another-70-sentences-steve-bannon-included/

President Trump late last night announced that he was pardoning 73 individuals and commuting the sentence of another 70 individuals. Former Trump Chief Strategist Steve Bannon was included in the list.

The White House late last night released a list of individuals pardoned or who had sentences commuted. The list includes more than 140 individuals.

Per a cursory review, most of the pardons and commutations are related to individuals who were excessively sentenced for drug related charges. For example, one individual whose sentence was commuted was James Romans:

James Romans – President Trump commuted the sentence of James Romans. Mr. Romans is a father and a grandfather who received a life sentence without parole for his involvement in a conspiracy to distribute marijuana. Mr. Romans has had an exemplary disciplinary record for the more than 10 years he has served, and has completed a long list of courses. He has already secured job opportunities that will help him successfully re-enter society.

One notable person on the list is President Trump’s former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon. Bannon was charged by the Justice Department’s corrupt Southern District of New York on some bogus charges ultimately related to the ‘We Build the Wall’ project:

Stephen K. Bannon – President Trump granted a full pardon to Stephen Bannon. Prosecutors pursued Mr. Bannon with charges related to fraud stemming from his involvement in a political project. Mr. Bannon has been an important leader in the conservative movement and is known for his political acumen.

One individual pardoned reportedly helped extinguish fires in recent unrest in the US:

Steven Benjamin Floyd – President Trump granted a full pardon to Steven Benjamin Floyd. This pardon is supported by Representative Mark Green. Mr. Floyd joined the United States Marines Corps at age 17 and earned a combat action ribbon in Iraq. He pled guilty to one count of bank robbery by extortion. Since his release from prison in 2009, Mr. Floyd has exemplified the power of second chances, and is raising a family and owns a successful car repair business. Mr. Floyd’s dedication to service includes helping extinguish fires set during the recent unrest and repairing widows and disabled veterans’ cars free of charge. President Trump thanks Mr. Floyd for his past military service and for his commitment to his community.

Another pardon is for an individual related to the ‘Varsity Blues’ celebration:

Robert “Bob” Zangrillo – President Trump granted a full pardon to Robert Zangrillo. This pardon is supported by Len Blavatnik, Geoff Palmer, Tom Barrack, Sean Parker, Walid Abu-Zalaf, Medo Alsaloussi, and Kevin Downing. Mr. Zangrillo was charged in connection with the Varsity Blues investigation. However, his daughter did not have others take standardized tests for her and she is currently earning a 3.9 GPA at the University of Southern California. Mr. Zangrillo is a well-respected business leader and philanthropist.

Notably absent from the list is Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, and Edward Snowden, who released documents that uncovered the government’s spying on Americans. Also, Brian Kolfage, who is a war hero and triple amputee, who was charged alongside Bannon, was omitted from the list.

