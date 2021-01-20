https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/20/brit-hume-sees-the-kind-of-journalism-you-get-during-a-presidential-honeymoon-taking-shape/

On Wednesday Joe Biden took the oath of office to become the 46th president, and the media was fast to confirm those who predicted the start of a long vacation for “journalism.”

Brit Hume spotted a couple of examples marking the beginning of a presidential honeymoon:

And we couldn’t be less surprised!

“Let’s see if it passes”?

Yeah, we’re not holding our breath either.

