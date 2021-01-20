https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/20/brit-hume-sees-the-kind-of-journalism-you-get-during-a-presidential-honeymoon-taking-shape/

On Wednesday Joe Biden took the oath of office to become the 46th president, and the media was fast to confirm those who predicted the start of a long vacation for “journalism.”

Brit Hume spotted a couple of examples marking the beginning of a presidential honeymoon:

And so the honeymoon begins. Clinton didn’t get one, nor did Trump. Biden’s looks to be exceptionally gushy. https://t.co/FsgCMKAaMc — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 20, 2021

This is the kind of journalism you get during a presidential honeymoon. Not every president gets one. This one seems especially gushy. Let’s see if it passes. https://t.co/chI2irq7TF — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 21, 2021

And we couldn’t be less surprised!

Only Democrat presidents get a honeymoon, Republicans go immediately into hostile marriage counseling — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) January 21, 2021

Four years ago they were lying about what Trump was taking out of the Oval Office…. — Gurgun (@Gurgun1989) January 21, 2021

This whole day has been unbearably gushy. — Joel Goldenberg (@JoelGoldenberg1) January 21, 2021

“Let’s see if it passes”?

The WaPo was originally set up to advance the Democrat Party. Called for the impeachment of Trump w/i 20 minutes of swearing in. Cheer-led the 4-year long attempted coup. I’m not holding my breath. https://t.co/vG0Fe9lm4y — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) January 21, 2021

Yeah, we’re not holding our breath either.

