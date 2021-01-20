https://www.theepochtimes.com/california-rep-ruiz-announces-covid-19-diagnosis-hours-before-inauguration_3663767.html

Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for the CCP virus, hours before the presidential inauguration.

Ruiz said in a statement on Twitter that he had taken multiple tests for the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, which causes the disease COVID-19, in recent days ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“After receiving an initial negative result over the weekend, this morning I tested positive for COVID- 19,” he wrote.

The congressman said he has mild symptoms, is feeling well “overall” and will self-isolate for the recommended time.

“Thank you everyone for the well wishes,” Ruiz added.

Ruiz is the latest member of Congress to test positive for the disease in recent days, following the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol building during a joint session to count and certify Electoral College votes for the 2020 presidential election.

The incident disrupted debates in both the House and Senate as lawmakers were forced to shelter in place or evacuate, and police and security attempted to seize back control.

Ruiz on Jan. 6 voted against the objection to Arizona and Pennsylvania electoral results. Both objections failed to get a simple majority in either chamber.

According to ABC News, Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.), Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.), Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) and Lou Correa (D-Calif.) have also tested positive for COVID-19 since the breach.

“I was forced to spend several hours in a secure but confined location with dozens of other members of Congress,” Schneider said in a statement issued last week. “Several Republican lawmakers in the room adamantly refused to wear a mask … even when politely asked by their colleagues.”

Correa, 62, didn’t shelter in place with colleagues on Jan. 6; his office said he stayed outside to help the U.S. Capitol Police. The test was routine, and came nearly a month after Correa had received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Several U.S. Capitol police officers have also contracted the CCP virus since the Jan. 6 incident, according to Bloomberg.

It is not clear however whether the Congress members or Capitol police officers contracted COVID-19 on Jan. 6. Individuals can pick up the virus up to 14 days before receiving a positive test.

