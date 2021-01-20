https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2021/01/20/californias-u-s-senate-replacement-alex-padilla-talks-accountability-but-skirts-it-himself-n313387
About The Author
Related Posts
Re-Open Cal Now, Day 2: CA Assemblymen James Gallagher and Kevin Kiley, and Pacific Institute’s Brad Dacus Talk About Our Constitutional Rights Even In a State of Emergency
January 12, 2021
The Texas Suit Against Pennsylvania Is A Fight For The Constitution
December 9, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy