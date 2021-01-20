https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/china-charge-chinese-communists-gloating-good-riddance-donald-trump/

CHINA IS IN CHARGE–

The Chinese Communist Party is gloating today.

They did it!

China is not even hiding their absolute glee that they helped get rid of President Donald Trump!

Democrats are right there with them. So are the Iranians. So is Maduro in Venezuela.

It’s very clear now.

Via Jack Posobiec:

