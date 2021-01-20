https://www.oann.com/china-using-language-of-american-left-to-push-communist-party-agenda/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=china-using-language-of-american-left-to-push-communist-party-agenda
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:12 AM PT – Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Political analysts are pointing out the underhanded tactics used by China’s state media to promote the ruling Communist Party’s agenda. One America’s Hans Hubbard reports.
