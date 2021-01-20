https://www.oann.com/chinese-propaganda-hails-end-of-president-trumps-1st-term-calls-on-biden-to-return-to-obama-era-relations/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=chinese-propaganda-hails-end-of-president-trumps-1st-term-calls-on-biden-to-return-to-obama-era-relations

UPDATED 7:15 PM PT – Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Chinese state propaganda is celebrating the inauguration of Joe Biden as Beijing hopes he will loosen President Trump’s ‘America first’ policies.

On Wednesday, the official media outlet of the Chinese Communist Party released a report titled: “Good riddance Donald Trump.”

The Chinese propaganda outlet accused President Trump of “ignorance” and “prejudice” against China, which is a position largely shared by Democrat party officials and commentators.

The report also slammed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for condemning Beijing’s genocide of Uighurs in addition to a crackdown on Hong Kong.

Beijing is now calling on Biden to return to Obama-era bilateral relations.

“The new U.S. government should conform to the aspirations of the people and be able to view China rationally and objectively,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying said. “I hope they can meet the Chinese side halfway, uphold the spirit of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, and push Sino-U.S. relations back on track to healthy and stable development as soon as possible.”

The outlet also said Biden must roll-back trade and investment restrictions imposed by President Trump as well as reopen mutual investment and exchange of technology.

