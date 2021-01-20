https://thehill.com/homenews/media/535043-chris-wallace-this-was-best-inaugural-address-ive-ever-heard

Fox News host Chris WallaceChristopher (Chris) WallaceFox News’s DC managing editor Bill Sammon to retire Arkansas governor: Intelligence on state capitol protests ‘not to the level that I’m bringing out the National Guard’ Mulvaney: Earlier Trump controversies were ‘policy differences’ or ‘stylistic,’ but ‘Wednesday was existential’ MORE designated President Biden’s inaugural address as the “best” he’s “ever heard” after the newly sworn-in president called for unity across the country.

The “Fox News Sunday” anchor labeled the inaugural address as “the best” out of the speeches he’s heard since former President Kennedy was inaugurated in 1961.

“I thought it was a great speech,” Wallace said following Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought this was the best inaugural address I ever heard,” he added.

Wallace called attention to the fact that “obviously” the speech “was colored by the emotion” of the Capitol riots two weeks ago, when a mob of former President Trump Donald TrumpLil Wayne gets 11th hour Trump pardon Trump grants clemency to more than 100 people, including Bannon Trump expected to pardon Bannon: reports MORE’s supporters stormed the building resulting in five deaths.

“There was a mob of thugs, of insurrectionists, of domestic terrorists on the inaugural stand,” the Fox News host said. “And Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump grants clemency to more than 100 people, including Bannon Scalise bringing Donna Brazile as guest to Biden inauguration Sidney Powell withdraws ‘kraken’ lawsuit in Georgia MORE was saying that democracy prevailed. We were able to get through that, and he was talking about how we need to get through that in the future if we are going to be a united country.”

Fox News’ Chris Wallace: “I think this was the best Inaugural speech I’ve ever heard”. pic.twitter.com/Jdb1XAiRi8 — Tyson Whelan (@tyson_whelan) January 20, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Wallace also pointed out that the president called for the confrontation and defeat of white supremacy and domestic terrorism, noting that the overall speech felt like “part sermon, part pep-talk.”

“It was a call to our better angels, a call saying look, we’ve got tremendous challenges, COVID, the economy, racial injustice, climate change but there’s nothing we can’t do if we come together,” he said.

“This is the easy part as has been suggested,” Wallace said. “Now, he’s gotta turn words, rhetoric into reality and action, but I thought it was a great start.”

Biden was inaugurated as the 46th U.S. president on Wednesday and gave his inaugural address for about 20 minutes, which included a moment of silence for the more than 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19.

“This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge. And unity is the path forward. And we must meet this moment as the United States of America,” Biden said during the address. “If we do that, I guarantee you we will not fail.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

