Model Chrissy Teigen, the wife of musician John Legend, celebrated the end of Trump with an Instagram post on Wednesday, declaring him to be “the f***ing worst” that will bring shame upon this nation “forever.”

“Today our great national f***up is over, but the shame will last forever,” she declared. “With 2 impeachments, the creation of 3 million LESS jobs, 403,000 dead, a record low approval rating and God knows how many crimes, we can officially say Donald J Trump is the greatest at being the f***ing worst. Maybe it wasn’t such a good idea to have the guy with barely enough well-done steak with ketchup fueled brainpower to power a lightbulb who doesn’t even know how to close an umbrella run the country. History will not be kind to you, you absolute psychopath. But I never was anyhow.”

Teigen was just one of many celebrities who welcomed the end of Trump’s presidency with a message of anger and rage. Comedian Billy Eichner, for instance, took it a step further and denounced all of Trump’s voters.

“F**k Trump, f**k his whole family, f**k anyone that chose to work with him and f**k every single Trump voter. The rest of us need to make sure this never happens again. We’ve been warned. And guess what – I’m STILL with her you misogynist American dummies!!! Onwards!”

Fuck Trump, fuck his whole family, fuck anyone that chose to work with him and fuck every single Trump voter. The rest of us need to make sure this never happens again. We’ve been warned. And guess what – I’m STILL with her you misogynist American dummies!!! Onwards! 💙🇺🇸 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 19, 2021

In early October, Chrissy Teigen suffered a tragic loss when she had a miscarriage during her second trimester.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen said in a post at the time. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital,” she explained. “But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

Teigen addressed the child directly, saying she and John Legend will always love him.

“I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” she said.

Teigen remained off social media for several months after the dramatic moment, later revealing she had fallen into a “grief depression hole.”

“I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon,” she wrote in a tweet. “They’ll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you!”

In an essay for Medium, Teigen described the moment she learned her son would not make it.

“After a couple nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming — it was time to say goodbye,” she said. “He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either.”

