https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/20/chrissy-teigen-plays-tourist-in-locked-down-dc/

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen is in D.C. for the inauguration and despite the city being on lockdown, she was able to tour the sites early this morning.

Here she is with the Washington Monument in the background:

Apparently, she and her husband John Legend were trying to find the soundcheck ahead of today’s events and got lost. Or something:

More clips from her little tour of our nation’s capital:

John! I’m going to cry pic.twitter.com/3Lycc3FoJR — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

Her mom is with her, too:

I lie to mom so much about sites that she doesn’t believe we’re at the Washington monument lol pic.twitter.com/q8yY7kuHtL — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

J Lo is also in town for the inauguration and posed for photos with Nationa Guard troops yesterday:

What an honor to spend a few moments with these brave men and women. Thank you for your service and sacrifice. I honor you today and everyday. 🇺🇸 Tomorrow I sing for you and all Americans. ❤️🤍💙 #inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/xgk64I1bRr — jlo (@JLo) January 19, 2021

And here’s Lady Gaga rocking the Princess Leia look inside the Capitol:

I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fATHiJHCq0 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 19, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

