Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen is in D.C. for the inauguration and despite the city being on lockdown, she was able to tour the sites early this morning.

Here she is with the Washington Monument in the background:

Apparently, she and her husband John Legend were trying to find the soundcheck ahead of today’s events and got lost. Or something:

More clips from her little tour of our nation’s capital:

Her mom is with her, too:

J Lo is also in town for the inauguration and posed for photos with Nationa Guard troops yesterday:

And here’s Lady Gaga rocking the Princess Leia look inside the Capitol:

***

