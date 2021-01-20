https://www.foxnews.com/politics/cindy-mccain-open-serving-biden-administration

Cindy McCain, the widow of the late GOP Sen. John McCain, says she is open to potentially serving in the Biden administration.

“I will serve in whatever way I can be helpful to this administration and president,” she said Wednesday morning during an interview with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos.

“I didn’t do this to gain a position, I did this for my country,” she added, referring to a list she had compiled of Republicans to send to President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team that she would recommend for the administration.

“But if I can help serve in any way possible, I will.”

CINDY MCCAIN JOINS JOE BIDEN TRANSITION TEAM ADVISORY BOARD

She told Stephanopoulos Wednesday that “things are happening,” and there are “many positions that are going to occur in this administration, and I know Republicans will play a role in that.” She did not elaborate.

McCain also said she thought her late husband would have been “excited” to work with Biden, saying the president-elect is someone who “knows and understands the issues” and “who has the ability to […] cross the divide and encourage people to work together in a civil manner.”

“I think he would tell Joe he has great confidence in him, he knows he’s going to be a good president in terms of bringing the country together,” she added.

John McCain and outgoing President Trump had a contentious relationship, despite being members of the same political party, and traded barbs up until the senator’s death due to cancer in August 2018.

McCain — who had been criticized for endorsed Biden for president over Trump — recently fired back at Arizona Republicans, tweeting earlier this month that it was “time for some soul-searching in the Arizona GOP.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

John McCain was a war hero who survived five years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, served three decades in Congress and went on to become the Republican Party’s nominee for president in 2008.

Fox News’ Alex Pappas and Julia Musto contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

