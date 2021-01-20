https://twitchy.com/brad-313037/2021/01/21/cnn-and-oliver-darcy-declared-the-biggest-message-from-the-biden-inaugural-was-not-unity-but-fireworks/
About The Author
Related Posts
REEEE *breathes* REEEE! Chuck Todd reports honestly on Biden and vaccines and the Left LOSES their freakin' minds
January 19, 2021
THIS! Drew Holden's thread explaining how much BETTER our country would be with MORE Megyn Kelly and LESS Chris Hayes brutally spot-on
November 9, 2020
'Dressing down another woman'? Disgraced ex-congresswoman and sexual predator Katie Hill weighs in on Amy Coney Barrett's outfits
October 14, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy