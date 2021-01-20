https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2021/01/20/comedian-george-carlin-predicted-2020-15-years-prior-n313295
About The Author
Related Posts
Disneyland Cancels Vital Annual Passholder Program In The Face Of Continued CA Shutdowns
January 14, 2021
Adam Carolla's Response To an Angry COVID Troll on Twitter Is So Perfect It Should Be in Textbooks
December 29, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy