A big chunk of the New World Order has been thrust upon the planet under the guise of fighting a “pandemic,” which in reality is little more than a cover story for the ultimate merger between Big Tech and Big Pharma.

Article by Ethan Huff originally published at Natural News.

In case you failed to notice, social media platforms, e-commerce websites, and even banking institutions are all systematically silencing the political “right” at the very same time that Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccines,” which function more like genetic engineering (GMO) injections than actual vaccines, are being rolled out and pushed on the masses.

The mRNA (messenger RNA) technology alone, which quite literally modifies human DNA, is enough to raise some eyebrows as to what the true agenda is with this whole program. And now we know that the endgame is to merge people’s medical, financial and personal information into one place, a process that is being made possible by Silicon Valley.

According to reports, Oracle CEO Larry Ellison and his team are curating vast datasets that will eventually be inserted into injectable microchips, making it possible for Big Brother to “track and trace our movements, our purchases, our preferences and our vulnerabilities, and use that information to control civil populations, suppress dissent and punish disobedience.”

On Dec. 15, in fact, Oracle, which is tied to the CIA, issued a press release indicating that it “will serve as the CDC’s [U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] central data repository for all vaccination data in the U.S.” The company added that this “national clearing house” system will receive data “from all U.S. jurisdictions administering vaccinations.”

Trump administration greased wheels for Oracle to unleash mass vaccine surveillance

Ellison actually proposed much of this nearly 20 years ago immediately following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He promised a national security database “that collected everything possible to identify someone,” and here we are a couple of decades later with that technology becoming a reality.

Back in March, Ellison let President Donald Trump use his estate near Palm Springs to host a $100,000-per-plate golfing fundraiser, immediately after which Ellison called the White House to offer his pitch.

Ellison reportedly “asked Trump if a clearinghouse existed for real-time data about treatment efficacies and outcomes,” to which Trump responded back asking, “how much?” Ellison told him back, “for free,” and the rest is history.

Ellison’s Oracle team is now building “a database and website registering coronavirus cases” in conjunction with the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and other government agencies.

The first public acknowledgement of the program was made on July 3, when National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) head Anthony Fauci launched the “COVID-19 Prevention Trials Network” (COVPN), which aimed to enroll thousands of volunteers in large-scale trials for a variety of experimental vaccines and monoclonal antibodies.

Fauci merged four existing networks, all researching HIV and AIDS, to facilitate the rollout of more than 100 clinical trial sites across the U.S. and internationally. Operation Warp Speed director Moncef Slaoui, announced later on in September that his team is “working super hard on a very active pharmacovigilance system to make sure that when the vaccines are introduced that we’ll absolutely continue to assess their safety.”

Fast-forward to 2021 and both Ellison and Oracle are watching their Frankenstein monstery fully come to life, while at the same time raking in billions of dollars in profits. The full story about what comes next can be found at The Defender, a newsletter of Children’s Health Defense.

More up-to-the-minute news about Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines and the push towards a full-scale New World Order can be found at Pandemic.news.

Sources for this article include:

