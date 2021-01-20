https://www.dailywire.com/news/crenshaws-not-waiting-slams-bidens-day-1-plans-to-revoke-trump-era-gains

On Wednesday, NBC News reported on President Biden’s plans to “hit the ground running,” listing the plans Biden has announced for his first day in office, including:

Rejoin Paris Agreement

Repeal Trump travel ban

Halt border wall construction

Mask mandate

Extend eviction freeze

Unveil immigration plan

Extend student loan pause

Revoke permit for Keystone XL pipeline

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) responded by pointing out just which people and entities he suggested were aided by Biden’s plan. Crenshaw asserted that rejoining the Paris Agreement would help China and European diplomats, canceling the Keystone pipeline would help Russian oligarchs, and halting the border wall from being constructed would help illegal immigrants.

The Texas congressman then snapped, “Working class American priorities, small businesses reopening and recovering….nowhere to be found.”

Who this agenda helps: Paris Agreement -> China, European diplomats Cancel Keystone -> Russian oligarchs No wall -> illegal immigrants Working class American priorities, small businesses reopening and recovering….nowhere to be found. https://t.co/XNNYXdgFxN — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 20, 2021

NBC News reported Wednesday that “Biden will sign more than a dozen executive actions Wednesday when he arrives at the White House after having been sworn in as the 46th president, including measures to rejoin the Paris Agreement on climate change, repeal Trump’s restrictions on travel from several Muslim-majority countries, stop construction of the Southern border wall and mandate wearing masks on federal property.”

Senior adviser Cedric Richmond, the incoming director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, told NBC News, “We’re not going to wait weeks. We’re going to come in and hit the ground running. I think that that is the most important part, to show the American people that we’re serious about governing.”

Crenshaw has already shown he is willing to confront Biden. Roughly two weeks ago, the day after the breach at the U.S. Capitol, Biden injected racism into the discussion about what had transpired, tweeting, “No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protestors yesterday that they wouldn’t have been treated very differently than the mob that stormed the Capitol. We all know that’s true — and it’s unacceptable.”

No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protestors yesterday that they wouldn’t have been treated very differently than the mob that stormed the Capitol. We all know that’s true — and it’s unacceptable. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 7, 2021

The next day Crenshaw denounced Biden’s response to the tragedy that unfolded at the Capitol, in which five people ultimately died, including a Capitol Hill police officer, one pro-Trump rioter who was shot by police, and three other people who reportedly died from “medical emergencies.”

“Not the time. This is disgusting and divisive, not to mention hypocritical and false. You said you wanted to heal the country. Actions speak louder than words,” Crenshaw tweeted.

Not the time. This is disgusting and divisive, not to mention hypocritical and false. You said you wanted to heal the country. Actions speak louder than words. https://t.co/qXhZ7rPjXT — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 8, 2021

Crenshaw was referencing Biden’s comments after the Electoral College certified him as the winner of the presidential election in mid-December, when he stated:

We the people voted, faith in our institutions held, the integrity of our elections remains intact. And now it’s time to turn the page as we’ve done throughout our history, to unite, to heal. There’s urgent work in front of us. … we need to work together to give each other a chance to lower the temperature. And most of all, we need to stand in solidarity as fellow Americans, to see each other, our pain, our struggles, our hopes, and our dreams. We’re a great nation. We’re good people. We may come from different places, hold different beliefs, but we share in common a love for this country, a belief in its limitless possibilities.

