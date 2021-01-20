http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/loEbyknzqe4/

Democrats expressed relief following Donald Trump’s departure from Washington, DC — his final departure as president of the United States — with Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) telling her 1.3 million Twitter followers that she could “physically feel” her shoulders and body relax.

“I can physically feel my shoulders and body relax as I watch him leave finally,” Tlaib said Wednesday morning prior to the inauguration ceremony.

“No longer do I have to awake to a new attack on my district, my neighbors. No longer do I have to wake to outrageous lies to cover up outrageous acts,” she continued. “No longer”:

“Alhamdulillah,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) posted Wednesday morning — an Arabic phrase translated as “praise be to God” or “thank God”:

“Our nation is surpassing 400,000 COVID-19 deaths on Trump’s last day in office,” freshman Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) said on the eve of inauguration day.

“The relief we may feel with Trump’s departure from office must be paired with reflection and collective mourning for all of the loved ones lost under his 4 years of negligence and destruction,” she added:

“A new dawn is coming,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) declared:

Other Democrat lawmakers chimed in, gushing over the Biden-Harris administration and declaring that “our four-year national nightmare” has come to an end:

Trump departed Washington, DC, Wednesday morning, expressing love to his supporters and promising that he will be back “in some form.”

“You are amazing people. This is a great, great country. This is my greatest honor and privilege to be your president,” Trump said.

