http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/B61nfBU6OG8/

Democrats and attendees of Joe Biden’s inauguration ignored social distancing guidelines during the ceremony Wednesday.

The event would be categorized as “highest risk,” which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines as “Large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and attendees travel from outside the local area.”

Former President Barack Obama could be seen shaking hands and offering fist bumps:

The CDC recommends displaying signs at events that discourage “handshakes, fist bumps, and high-fives”.

After Biden was sworn in, he kissed his children, including Ashley and Hunter:

Obama and Biden were not the only ones getting close as former and current politicians were packed onto the platform:

Outside the event, Biden supporters violated social distancing guidelines while attempting to get into the event.

Breitbart News was near the corner of 13th and F Streets as fans packed together :

People gather for Joe Biden's inauguration.

A crowd gathers on a DC street for the inauguration.

Perhaps the only person observing social distancing recommendations was Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders:

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays — download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...