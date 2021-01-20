http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/B61nfBU6OG8/

Democrats and attendees of Joe Biden’s inauguration ignored social distancing guidelines during the ceremony Wednesday.

The event would be categorized as “highest risk,” which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines as “Large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and attendees travel from outside the local area.”

Former President Barack Obama could be seen shaking hands and offering fist bumps:

VP-elect Harris greets former President Obama on Inauguration Day. 📷 Jonathan Ernst / Reuters pic.twitter.com/dwpIEaLzVS — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 20, 2021

The CDC recommends displaying signs at events that discourage “handshakes, fist bumps, and high-fives”.

After Biden was sworn in, he kissed his children, including Ashley and Hunter:

The moment @JoeBiden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/mq6ffIUynk — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) January 20, 2021

Obama and Biden were not the only ones getting close as former and current politicians were packed onto the platform:

Watching the build-up to the inauguration, there doesn’t seem to be a whole load of social distancing going on pic.twitter.com/cLc7PIu6oB — Phil Hornby (@philhornbyitv) January 20, 2021

Outside the event, Biden supporters violated social distancing guidelines while attempting to get into the event.

Breitbart News was near the corner of 13th and F Streets as fans packed together :

Perhaps the only person observing social distancing recommendations was Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders:

Bernie Sanders, Chair of the Social Distancing Committee pic.twitter.com/ZDkVe5UYEW — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) January 20, 2021

