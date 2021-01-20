https://justthenews.com/government/security/federal-agents-used-tear-gas-radical-protestors-portland-mere-hours-after?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Hours after the inauguration Wednesday of Democratic President Joe Biden, protesters in Portland, Oregon, took to the streets and smashed windows in the city’s Democratic Party headquarters. Discontent demonstrators marched through the streets burning American flags and making it abundantly clear that the reforms Joe Biden brings to the table will not satisfy the aims of their political agenda.

Federal agents lined the streets dressed in camouflage, shooting off rounds of pepper balls and tear gas at a crowd surrounding an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in the downtown area.

One demonstrator in the liberal-leaning city carried a banner that read, “We don’t want Biden – we want revenge,” according to the New York Times.

Another banner read: “We are ungovernable.”

The demonstrations follow those this past summer over police brutality that at times devolved into acts of arson, deadly violence, looting and damage to businesses and government buildings.

In Seattle on Wednesday, groups vandalized property while carrying banners that read, “No Cops, Prisons, Borders, Presidents.”

“A Democratic administration is not a victory for oppressed people,” said a flier that was handed out.

Demonstrators also spray painted anarchist symbols on federal buildings and chanted against Biden and former President Trump.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

