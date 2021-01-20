https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/20/dems-in-disarray-already-democrats-are-reportedly-off-to-a-great-start-when-it-comes-to-getting-a-covid19-relief-bill-to-joe-biden/

Thank God that Joe Biden is our president now. The moment couldn’t come soon enough, as COVID19 continues to wreak havoc on Americans’ lives and livelihoods. At long last, Democrats will be in power to pass some real relief.

Nothing’s standing in their way now!

In @PunchbowlNews AM — Democrats do not expect to be able to send @JoeBiden a Covid relief bill until early March. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 20, 2021

Early March. Well, considering how many months they spent last summer standing in the way of COVID19 relief, what’s another couple of months (at least)?

Oh. https://t.co/LnxdRfUb2j — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 20, 2021

Oh.

Not acceptable. We did an entire impeachment in a few days. We can certainly get an emergency bill together. At the very least do the 2k payments as a stand-alone bill. — Amber Watson Tardiff (@AmberWTardiff) January 20, 2021

Sure, why would they–they only have a crisis, the WH, and both chambers of Congress…. — Jon Sternfeld (@JonSternfeld) January 20, 2021

Same as it ever was. Some things never change, no matter who’s in the White House.

and we’re off to a great start. https://t.co/FORtPrnXUV — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) January 20, 2021

So much competence.

Yea no rush or anything. Seasonality will show infections declining by then, and Biden can claim success. — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫 (@dgoldwas) January 20, 2021

