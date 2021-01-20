https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/20/dems-in-disarray-already-democrats-are-reportedly-off-to-a-great-start-when-it-comes-to-getting-a-covid19-relief-bill-to-joe-biden/

Thank God that Joe Biden is our president now. The moment couldn’t come soon enough, as COVID19 continues to wreak havoc on Americans’ lives and livelihoods. At long last, Democrats will be in power to pass some real relief.

Nothing’s standing in their way now!

Early March. Well, considering how many months they spent last summer standing in the way of COVID19 relief, what’s another couple of months (at least)?

Oh.

Same as it ever was. Some things never change, no matter who’s in the White House.

So much competence.

