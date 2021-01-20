https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/disgusting-dem-rep-calls-unity-country-lies-accuses-trump-supporters-plotting-kidnap-kill-democrats-video/

As President Trump readies to leave the White House for the last time as US President on Wednesday morning FOX Business invited Rep. Debbie Dingell on to comment.

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) called for the country to come together. Then she accused Trump supporters of plotting to kidnap and kill Democrat lawmakers in the US Capitol. This is a lie that has been debunked by the Department of Justice where it started.

Michael Sherwin, the acting US attorney in Washington, DC, said at a press conference there was “no direct evidence of kill and capture teams” at this time in the siege of the Capitol building. https://t.co/f5M4GEXmZh — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) January 16, 2021

It is a fitting way to end President Trump’s tenure in the White House where he was lied about and smeared by Democrats and their media from day one.

Via Mornings with Maria:

