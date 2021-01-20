https://thenewamerican.com/distrust-mars-presidential-inauguration-as-even-national-guard-soldiers-are-scrutinized-for-loyalty/

Image: Screenshot from nationalguard.com

Joe Biden has been inaugurated as president of the United States. He immediately pledged to end divisiveness by being a president for all Americans. “This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward,” Biden said.

He continued: “Let’s begin to listen to one another again, hear one another, see one another, show respect to one another. Politics doesn’t have to be a raging fire destroying everything in its path. Every disagreement doesn’t have to be a cause for total war.”

Perhaps Joe Biden is the sole adult in a Democrat caucus full of unhinged craziness. Perhaps not and this is just rhetoric. Time will tell.

But, inauspiciously, not very far behind the scenes is the reality of a military lockdown of the nation’s Capitol with as many as 25,000 National Guard troops on the ground. That’s a larger garrison than the city had in late 1863 when General Lee was in the field. Then, during a time of bloody war on the Capitol’s doorstep, the city was garrisoned by 23,000 soldiers.

Are today’s American citizens really a more serious threat than Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia — with more than 50,000 soldiers under arms — was in 1863-1864?

Incredibly, the government doesn’t even trust its own soldiers. According to the New York Times, soldiers with the National Guard posted in Washington are now being removed from inauguration duty for what amounts to suspicious of disloyalty.

“Twelve National Guard members have been removed from duties related to the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr., two of them for expressing anti-government sentiments, Defense Department officials said on Tuesday,” the New York Times reported.

The paper continued: “Two of the members were removed over texts and social media posts that made threatening comments toward political officials, Pentagon officials said. They declined to specify the exact nature of the threats.”

Even more incredibly, one of the Guardsmen was removed, the paper reported, for “expressing support for President Trump in addition to making menacing comments.”

Details about the allegedly menacing comments were not divulged. But it is more than a little problematic that support for the person who was commander-in-chief as recently as Wednesday morning has now become reason enough to question someone’s loyalty.

That, actually, should be considered insulting to all Americans, regardless of political affiliation.

This goes beyond questions regarding the military. Trump received support from a very large number of Americans — nearly 75 million. Many on the left side of the political spectrum now want those 75 million Americans to be punished or reeducated or worse. As an example, the Washington Post’s Eugene Robinson said: “There are millions of Americans, almost all white, almost all Republicans, who somehow need to be deprogrammed. It’s as if they are members of a cult, the Trumpist cult, and they have to be deprogrammed. Do you have any idea how we start that process, much less complete it?”

That’s the progressive-left “talking point” that has been reverberating about the Democrat-progressive echo chamber for quite some time, and that has been getting stronger in recent days.

Will future America round up these voters and send them en masse to reeducation camps, as Robinson, Katie Couric, AOC, and others seem to want and demand? And will it start with our nation’s soldiers who take an oath to protect the serve the country and the Constitution and who put their lives on the line every day to do just that?

Former FBI Director Andrew McCabe recently equated Trump supporters with ISIS terrorists. “When we looked at those Americans who traveled to Syria for the purpose of joining the Islamic State when you put all of those faces and names down in one place, you had doctors, lawyers, you had people who were Muslim their entire life and some people who had just converted only months earlier,” McCabe, whose wife, Jill, is a Democrat politician, said. “You had rich people, poor people, men, women, of every ethnic variety. So I think that’s actually common to extremist groups. Some people are very vulnerable to and drawn into that core lie of any extremist movement, and that is exactly what we’re seeing now with these — this particular group of Trump supporters.”

That’s frightening, improper, inflammatory, and wildly inappropriate. Based on comments like these, if there is radical and dangerous extremism anywhere, it’s among the elites of the Democrat-progressive axis.

The American people are not a cadre of terrorists, and our service members are not subversives. They are citizens who want to be left alone, who want and deserve their natural rights and freedoms to be respected, who want to work for and protect their families, and who simply want to see the country, and themselves with it, achieve the American Dream.

Those such as Robinson, McCabe, AOC, and innumerable others who are fanning the flames of hate and division from the left are the real problem.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

