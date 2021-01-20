https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/president-trump-legal-challenge-now-joe-biden-sworn/
About The Author
Related Posts
“Don’t Tell Anybody But Let Me Wait Until a Little Bit After the Election” – Trump Says He Will Fire Fauci Following Chants of “Fire Fauci!” in Miami (VIDEO)
November 2, 2020
Democrats’ “Stimulus” Bill Gives $600 to Suffering Americans – But Sends More Than $2 Billion to Africa and Asia
December 21, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy