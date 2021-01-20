http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/N4m31vrVuiw/

President Donald Trump continued a presidential tradition by leaving a letter for incoming President Joe Biden at the Oval Office on Wednesday.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs and confirmed by CNN.

It is one of the only presidential transition traditions President Trump has participated in, as he leaves office.

Trump became the first modern president to leave the White House without participating in the Inauguration ceremony and did not invite President-elect Joe Biden to the White House the morning of the event.

Instead, Trump left the White House aboard Marine One and took off from Air Force One from Joint Base Andrews after speaking briefly with a crowd of about 500 staffers and supporters.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...