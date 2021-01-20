https://www.theblaze.com/news/president-donald-trump-looking-to-form-his-own-political-party-the-patriot-party-report

Donald Trump has reportedly spoken to confidants and aides over the last several days about possibly forming his own political party, according to a Tuesday night report from the Wall Street Journal.

The outlet reports that the move comes on the heels of Trump feeling that Republicans abandoned him following the early January attack on the U.S. Capitol as well as the GOP members who voted in favor of a historic second impeachment.

What are the details?

The outlet, citing inside sources reportedly familiar with the matter, said that the president would like to call the party the “Patriot Party.”

“Trump discussed the matter with several aides and other people close to him last week,” the outlet reported. “The president said he would want to call the new party the ‘Patriot Party,’ the people said.”

The Daily Wire

reported that “top pro-Trump Republicans” close to the administration said that it was a “bad idea” and would effectively split the Republican Party so that it would be nearly impossible for Republicans or otherwise to defeat the Democratic Party in elections.

In a Tuesday farewell video, Trump said that his movement is “only just beginning.”

“As I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning,” he said. “There’s never been anything like it. The belief that a nation must serve its citizens will not dwindle but instead only grow stronger by the day. As long as the American people hold in their hearts deep and devoted love of country, then there is nothing this nation cannot achieve.”

In his final speech as president, Trump at Joint Base Andrews said, “We will be back in some form.”

