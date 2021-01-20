https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/20/dont-think-media-can-survive-without-him-biden-takes-reporters-questions-gets-asked-about-trump/

During the inaugural parade on his way to the White House, President Biden took a reporter’s questions, and of course the first was the expected softball:

The greatest of NBC correspondent Mike Memoli’s life…his hero, Joe Biden, grants him a question now that he’s President of the United States pic.twitter.com/PNoCfojUEF — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 20, 2021

Have no fear, dear viewers, because he made sure to ask the softest softie ever: “Mr. President. Mr. President. Come on over. Mr. President, you’ve been aspiring to this office for your whole career. What does this moment feel, as you’re about to walk into the West Wing?” — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 20, 2021

You’ll also notice that the follow-up was a request for comment about Donald Trump. Biden might as well get used to that:

He just couldn’t help himself from mentioning Trump. I don’t think the media can survive without him lol — Dennis K (@denniskud) January 20, 2021

Can’t help but mention Trump hahahaha — Soggy Bill (@SoggyBill) January 20, 2021

They’ll never get over their Trump obsession. — John Sgroi (@viol8or_76) January 20, 2021

Not that the media will admit it, but they’re really going to miss Trump.

Absolutely not planned at all. https://t.co/Hp6v6rmc4e — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 20, 2021

This definitely wasn’t staged — Alvalanker (@Alvalanker3) January 20, 2021

It’s unlikely that Biden will be doing much that isn’t unscripted.

