During the inaugural parade on his way to the White House, President Biden took a reporter’s questions, and of course the first was the expected softball:

You’ll also notice that the follow-up was a request for comment about Donald Trump. Biden might as well get used to that:

Not that the media will admit it, but they’re really going to miss Trump.

It’s unlikely that Biden will be doing much that isn’t unscripted.

