At least 115 House conservatives have backed an effort for a resolution calling on Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to step down from her leadership post in the wake of her vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

The Hill confirmed Tuesday via a senior GOP aide that more than half of the Republican members in the House backed the effort to oust Cheney as chair of the House GOP Conference.

“House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) are leading the effort on circulating a petition to force a special conference meeting where proponents are looking for a debate and a vote be held on a resolution calling on Cheney to resign from her role at the leadership table,” the report outlined. The number of signatures exceeds the number needed to call a meeting on the resolution.

The vote, according to The Hill, will be conducted by secret ballot.

Rosendale criticized Cheney last week after her announcement to vote to impeach Trump. “Rep. Cheney did not consult with the rest of our conference before supporting impeachment,” he said.

“She failed to abide by the spirit of the Conference rules & is ignoring the preferences of Republican voters. I’m calling on her to step down as Conference Chair,” the Republican added.

Nine other House Republicans voted in favor of impeaching Trump on one article claiming POTUS “incited” the “insurrection” in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

“This insurrection caused injury, death and destruction in the most sacred space in our Republic,” Cheney said in a statement following the breach on the Capitol.

“Much more will become clear in coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough,” she continued. “The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack.” “Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.” “I will vote to impeach the President,” she announced. Earlier this week, The Daily Wire noted that the Republican Party Central Committee in Carbon County, Wyoming, censured Cheney over the impeachment vote.

“Our representative did not represent our voice,” said Carbon County GOP Chairman Joey Correnti IV, according to The Washington Times. The resolution says Cheney defied the will of most Wyoming Republican voters when she voted in favor of the Democrats’ rushed impeachment article, denying Trump due process. The Wyoming Republican Party slammed Cheney earlier this month over her impeachment position. “The wind in Wyoming has been horrendous today—with gusts up to 65 miles per hour. That is nothing compared to the whirlwind created by Representative Cheney’s announcement that she would be voting to impeach President Trump, and her subsequent follow-through of doing just that,” the party said in a statement, as reported by The Daily Wire. “There has not been a time during our tenure when we have seen this type of an outcry from our fellow Republicans, with the anger and frustration being palpable in the comments we have received. Our telephone has not stopped ringing, our email is filling up, and our website has seen more traffic than at any previous time. The consensus is clear that those who are reaching out to the Party vehemently disagree with Representative Cheney’s decision and actions.” Related: Liz Cheney Censured For Vote To Impeach Trump

